PR expert, Mohammed hails FG over media partnership, press freedom

Foremost publicist and CEO of MAKTOUB, Ms. Mariam Mohammed, has commended the Federal Government for given the assurance that press freedom will continue to be guaranteed in the country, while ruling out any censorship or muzzling of the press.

Mohammed made this known in Abuja as a fallout of the Appreciation Dinner for editors, news managers and other top functionaries in the media hosted by the Presidential Communications Team and Maktoub at the State House Conference Centre in Abuja.

In a statement, Ms. Mariam Mohammed, public relations consultant and CEO of Maktoub, quoted Vice President Yemi Osinabjo, SAN, as saying, “I want to say how very thankful I am, for all support we get every day from the Press and to say that for good and for ill at all times, whether you report nicely or not so nicely, you will always be friends and partners.”

Vice President Osinbajo charged the media to be in the vanguard against fake news as not doing so could erode the credibility of mainstream media.

Pointing to President Muhammadu Buhari’s certificate saga, he noted that “I am a firm believer in the freedom of press, whether it is responsible press or irresponsible press. What is often lacking though is the deliberate or advertent lack of curiosity about facts. See the issue on the President’s WAEC certificate, one would have thought that a simple investigation by the media houses would establish the truth or falsehood of the matter. With the ubiquity and anonymity of social media, everyday problems of a free press are becoming complex”.

I see quite a few memes that “roast” me on social media and to be honest, I find some of them creative and funny. For example, it appears every photograph of me talking to the President must be characterized as though I am saying something mischievous🤦🏾‍♂️😂 pic.twitter.com/n4fRu8BfYY — Prof Yemi Osinbajo (@ProfOsinbajo) September 14, 2019

Speaking in the same vein, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha, said government would not muzzle the press as it performs the important work of providing the public with reliable and quality information.

“We will continue to support an independent media that gives the public credible news, enlightens us to think more critically and act more honourably to address pressing national challenges.

“We will equally support efforts from media organisations to combat disinformation in all forms, especially fake news which are detrimental to the peace, security and unity of the nation,” he said.

He said the event was organised to honour media practitioners in the country because the present administration values the contributions of the media in nation building.

“That is why in the past four years, the PCT has provided a platform for key government officials to regularly engage editors and media managers’ in-camera briefing sessions to exchange views on some pressing challenges facing our dear country,” he said.

According to him, “I make bold to say that since I assumed office as Secretary to the Government of the Federation we have run a government that is accountable to the public by all standards.

“The Buhari administration has laid a solid foundation for Nigeria’s economic development through massive investments in agriculture, power, transportation infrastructure and manufacturing,” he said.

He further added that “the anti-corruption fight is upbeat. The control measures to tackle leakage in public resources have saved us billions of naira, while those who stole our common patrimony are being made to return what they illegally acquired for themselves and their cronies through the legal process”.

He said the present administration would continue to partner with the media in its determination to place Nigeria on the path of rapid growth and sustainable development.

“We will always count on your role as the watchdog of the society, partners in progress, and the conscience of the nation,” he said.

