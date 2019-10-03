PPPs: Stakeholders advocate women inclusiveness in design, execution

ADVERTISEMENT

Stakeholders have advocated women inclusiveness in the designs and implementation of public infrastructure to empower women and also enhance their optimal use of the infrastructure.

Stakeholders who converged on Abuja yesterday for a conference on integration of gender and sustainable development goals (SDGs) perspective in Nigeria’s Public Private Partnerships (PPPs) agree that public infrastructure facilities are often times developed without taking into account women special needs thus limiting their ability to optimise those facilities.

The conference which began yesterday has the theme: “strengthening women’s involvement in PPPs (SWIP3): delivering gender-responsive PPPs in support of the SDGs” and it is hosted by the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC) with the Australian Government’s support.

Speaking at the event, the First lady of Nigeria, Mrs. Aisha Buhari said “undoubtedly, the integration of gender perspectives in our infrastructure development, especially in PPP design and implementation, will greatly address many gaps in our infrastructure delivery, particularly as they affect women and will have profound impact on the socio-economic growth and transformation of our nation and enhance the living conditions of women.”

Mrs. Buhari who was represented at the event by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Administration, Dr. Hajo Sani also said “we must promote and imbibe gender-responsive infrastructure that supports the Sustainable Development Goals to achieve a better and more sustainable future for all.”

Earlier in his address, the Director-General/CEO ICRC Engr. Chidi Izuwah said “as we plan, design, procure and manage our PPP infrastructure, we will incorporate key considerations in the lifecycle that will eliminate the present gender disparities in our PPP processes, procedures and execution for positive impact on women.”

