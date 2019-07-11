Power supply dropped by 31% in Q2 – Report

ADVERTISEMENT

Power supply to Nigerian households experienced a marginal decline to stand at 31 percent in the second quarter of 2019 from 37 percent obtained in the first quarter of 2019.

This was revealed in the new Power Poll released by NOIPolls, yesterday, in Abuja.

“This decline may be attributed to the continuous breakdown of the national grid and other daunting challenges experienced at both levels of generation and transmission of electricity in the country within this period,” the report stated.

The report said the decline in power supply had in no doubt hampered economic activities, especially of businesses whose operations depended majorly on power supply.

The report revealed that there had been a steady increase in power supply from the month of April to June 2019.

“This steady increase observed in Q2, 2019 could be ascribed to the rainy season as the water level in the hydroelectric power generation is within expected capacity,” the report stated.

The poll results also revealed that the quarterly average cumulative hours of power supply experienced a marginal decline to stand at 9.2 hours in Q2, 2019 from 9.6 hours in Q1, 2019.

This cumulative hourly average for Q2, 2019 is a considerable far cry from 24 hours of power supply which is required for the overall progress and development of the country and its citizenry.

