Power sector is improving gradually – FG

The Minister of State of Power, Goddy Jedy-Agba, has said that the power sector in the country is improving and better than before.

The minister, who said this on Tuesday in Benin during the inspection of Azura-Edo power plant, assured of regular power supply during the yuletide period.

“The power sector is improving gradually and it is better than before. For me, power is stabilizing. I am sure we will do better. Government, Discos and all the stakeholders in the power sector are putting heads together to ensure that it improve than what it is now.

“Azura is working to make power available to Nigeria. I am here to see what the power plant is doing for Nigerians so that the management can improve on whatever the shortcomings they have. But with what I saw today, the company is doing well.

“During this year’s Christmas, Nigerians will have light all through. I will be on duty on Christmas day and you can see me going round all the power plants. I assure you that there will be adequate power supply,” he said.

The minister commended the management of the power plant for its investment in the country.

Earlier, the plant’s managing director, Edu Okeke, said Nigeria needed more power plants to be able to get to the desired power generations, transmissions and distributions.

He attributed inadequate remittance of funds by Discos as one of the major challenges confronting the establishment.

