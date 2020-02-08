Power sector corruption killing SMEs—Report

ADVERTISEMENT

Corruption in the power sector is a major hindrance to Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in Nigeria and frustrating efforts at stemming poverty in the country.

This is contained in a report titled “Developmental Anti-Corruption: Addressing the electricity shortfall in Nigeria’s productive sectors by leveraging embedded power generation and SME clusters”.

The report was the outcome of a research conducted by the Centre for Democracy Development (CDD) and SOAS University of London’s Anti-Corruption Evidence (ACE), Project.

According to the report, corruption in the power sector is a major bane of development and sustenance of SMEs in Nigeria.

The report which was presented in Abuja yesterday by Dr. Pallavi Roy of the University of London’s Anti-Corruption Evidence (ACE) centre, said SMEs account for 96 percent of businesses in Nigeria and which are vulnerable to losses for lack of electricity supply and corruption in the system.

“Most of the SMEs get just one to five hours of electricity in a day. The huge supply shortfall in a huge electricity demand environment is killing the businesses,” the report said.

She said sanctions on electricity theft are not working because people are not seeing reason not to steal electricity.

