Power minister inspects 49MW Calabar plants, urges states on investments

The Minister of Power, Engr. Sale Mamman, has inspected two power plant projects of 49 megawatts (MW) capacity in Calabar as he called on states to invest in power infrastructures.

The Cross River State Government project has the 26MW Ayade diesel-powered plant which is nearing completion. There is also the 23MW gas-powered project at Tinapa, at over sixty percent completion level.

A statement by the minister’s spokesman, Aaron Artimas, said the minister who inspected the projects in Calabar at the weekend, commended the state government for its huge investment in the power sector and urged other states to emulate that.

Engr. Mamman assured that the federal government was ready to collaborate and support every state willing to invest in the power sector and pledged to assist the Cross Rivers State Government in its current endeavour.

Conducting the minister round the project sites, the state governor, Prof. Ben Ayade, said his administration has also initiated the construction of a 250 kilometre distance of 330KVA transmission line to connect the northern part of the state up to Obudu Cattle Ranch to ensure the entire state has adequate power supply.

He said his ultimate plan is to make Cross River State the most powered state in the country in order to make life more comfortable for the people and promote social and economic activities.

Ayade said he was ready to collaborate with the federal government in every sphere of development especially in the power sector.

The two power projects are being handled by Skipper Engineering, a leading electrical equipment manufacturing company.

