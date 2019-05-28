Power: 11 DisCos can reduce losses with N216.1bn in 5 yrs

ADVERTISEMENT

The 11 power Distribution Companies (DisCos) can reduce their Aggregate Technical Collection and Commercial (ATC&C) losses which is at an average of over 40 per cent if they invest $600 million (about N216.144 billion) in their networks within the next five years.

This was a recommendation advanced by the French Development Agency (AFD) when it unveiled a study it conducted on the power sector performance in Abuja recently.

ADVERTISEMENT

AFD said with the support of the European Union (EU), it commissioned AF Mercados, a consultancy firm to do the study under the Capacity Building and Technical Assistance Programme (CaBTAP) in the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI).

Although there are various sections the DisCos need to strengthen, the independent report advocates a massive investment in their networks. “A massive investments on Aggregate Technical Collection and Commercial (ATC&C) losses is required in order to reach to reasonable targets.

ADVERTISEMENT

Investing in ATC&C is not only investing in meters, but building up a ‘Market Discipline’ and having a ‘rigorous internal operational control’,” said the international development agency as it advised the private led operators in the distribution value chain.

AFD estimated that only the plan to reduce ATC&C losses by the 11 DisCos would require about $600 million in five years.

Explaining this, its report said: “Our best estimates is that only on ATC&C loss reduction plans, DisCos would require between USD 40 to 120 million per year during the next five years.

Also a massive investment in infrastructure at high voltage and low voltage levels should be deployed in the next five years.”

AFD however identified a hindrance to this investment, and that is the Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) which the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) would allow the DisCos in their account book.

So far in the current MYTO 2015, the CAPEX and Operational Expenditure (OPEX) are pegged at a certain level. If this pegging continues, AFD feared it if is too low, and the DisCos lack access to much bank financing, then “how are they supposed to implement their ATC&C losses reduction plans?”

Sector lost N1.3bn daily in 2018

The report said even though the Power Sector Reform Programme (PSRP) was approved in March 2017 and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) injected N701bn to NBET/GenCos and gas suppliers, the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI) is suffering a terrific liquidity crisis that will also affect the banking sector.

In 2018 alone, the report said the industry losses were growing at a rate of at least N474bn annually or N1.3bn per day, which was not inclusive of the financial costs of the chaos.

Between January and September 2018, DisCos collected N326bn while the cost of energy and ancillary services was at N682bn, triggering an industry losses of N356bn. A break down in the report shows that N412bn went for generation, N75bn for transmission, NERC, SO, MO, etc; N195bn was for distribution and retail fee.

It specifically traced the prolonged liquidity crisis to the lack of implementation of the tariff review. The report said: “None of the minor reviews have been implemented. In this regard, while the primary regulation of the sector has deteriorated more and more, there are new regulations/policies that might erode the revenue requirements of the sector even more.”

It said consequently, this liquidity crisis has put the system on the verge of collapsing, which is not able to increase its generation capacity, remove its infrastructure constraints at transmission and distribution networks and aggressively reduce its ATC&C losses.

What NERC must do!

The AFD report cited the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) and DisCos Interface Assessment Project which is about closing the relevant gaps, and ensuring the dispatch and distribution of power to support more than 10,000 megawatts (MW) of load demand.

It said the Transmission Rehabilitation and Expansion Programme (TREP) aims at 10,000MW with an investment of $800m until 2020. From 2021 to 2025, TCN plans to invest over $200m in its network to reach 13,000MW wheeling capacity. AFD confirmed that the firm has secured most of the funding requirement of about $1.538bn to reach its target by 2025 from Development Finance Institutions (DFIs).

The DisCos however are still at a loss on this. They would need 173 units of 33KV feeders and an additional injection capacity of 3,163MVA.

For the DisCos to match this in their PIP, AFD said NERC would have to widen the CAPEX. In the active MYTO 2015, the CAPEX allowance to DisCos is an average of N4bn (about $12 million) per DisCo annually. That of TCN is five times more than the one for all the 11 DisCos, AFD noted.

It said: “This is not consistent with having an overall perspective, DisCos must draft their Performance Improvement Plans (PIP) to seize the total investment required by the distribution sector.”

To solve the sector-wide crisis, the AFD report further recommended tariff models that are being implemented in Ghana and other African countries. One key objectives of the recommendation is to ensure that even if electricity tariff is increased, it would not take its toll badly on low income families.

One of the models is using the block tariff structure to increase tariffs without affecting low income households.

The report also said tariff can increase on the basis of consumption; the more power you consume, the higher a customer should be ready to spare as tariff.

In the short term, until DisCos’ collection improve and liquidity issues solved, AFD said commercial banks are reluctant to extend further credit to the DisCos due to high exposure to the acquisition companies during the 2013 privatisation and handover. “Commercial banks will not increase their exposure to Power Sector until the liquidity crisis is reset,” it noted.

To the DisCos, AFD said since they have been given a chance by NERC to compute their Performance Improvement Plan (PIP) and submit for a five year tariff implementation.

The agency advised the DisCos to complete their PIP at the earliest possible in order to present the request for a major tariff review at their earliest convenience.

“DisCos are NESI´s face in the market and they should be investing massively in the next years to transform the power sector in Nigeria,” AFD said.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App