POWA donates shops to widows, wives of police officers in Kebbi

The Police Officers Wives Association (POWA) in Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State has donated shops to widows and wives of officers in the command.

The Chairperson of POWA in the state, Hajiya Maryam Danjuma, gesture was in line with the vision of the association to cater for the wives and widows of police officers in order to help them earn a living.

“The wife of the Inspector General of Police, Hajiya Fatima Adamu , POWA National President, share the same vision in showing love and support to wives of police personnel by encouraging POWA chairpersons to look inward and engage them in entrepreneurship” she said.

The POWA state chairperson urged the beneficiaries to make good use of them as a source for their income.

The Galadiman Gwandu, Alhaji Ibrahim Bashar who represented the Emir of Gwandu commended POWA and the police authorities for ensuring the well-being of their personnel and their families. He said this would motivate them to perform their duty of protecting the community better.

