Poverty, unemployment causes of Boko Haram insurgency – Gov. Zulum

Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno has identified poverty and unemployment as major causes of Boko Haram insurgency in the state.

Zulum stated this during the inauguration of a micro credit facility and cash disbursement to petty traders, perishable sellers and retailers at Custom Market, Maiduguri, on Saturday.

He said that poverty and unemployment were the main causes of the insurgency and security challenges facing the state.

“There is nexus between security and economy; you could not have security without economic improvement.

“I promised to address the nagging problem of unemployment among youths and women; I will also work for the improvement of social and economic condition of the people to achieve security, peace and stability in the state,” he said.

The governor said that his administration had initiated viable programmes to provide job opportunities, reduce poverty and enhance wealth creation in the society.

He also said that the State Government had targeted over 10, 000 traders to participate in the micro credit loan scheme before the end of the year.

He said that some 1, 307 traders and retailers were selected to participate under the first phase of the programme in the Custom market.

Zulum said each of the beneficiaries would receive N30, 000 loan under the programme to enable him or her to finance their businesses, adding that government had adopted proactive measures to ensure continuity and sustainability of the programme.

He said that the state government had also provided a 50 per cent waver on the facility to enable the beneficiaries to repay the loan.

He urged the beneficiaries to ensure effective utilisation of the money and engage in productive activities.

Some of the beneficiaries, Mrs Lami Mohammed and Ali Yanage, lauded the gesture, saying that it would go a long way in boosting their socio-economic well being. (NAN)

