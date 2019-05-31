Poverty, insecurity aggravated by neglect of agriculture – Experts

ADVERTISEMENT

Some experts in agriculture have attributed rising poverty and insecurity in Africa partly to the neglect of agriculture by governments.

The experts spoke at an annual review of budgetary allocation for agriculture organized by a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) in Bauchi, Fahimta Women and Youth Development Initiative in conjunction with ActionAid.

ADVERTISEMENT

The outcome of the review, carried out by the NGO and other partners through a committee on public financing agriculture, showed a shortfall in budgetary allocations to agriculture which affected the income of rural dwellers.

It added that the high poverty index in Nigeria and other African countries was a result of failure to implement the Maputo Declaration on Agriculture and Food Security, which recommended that governments should allocate at least 10 per cent of their annual budget to agriculture.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chairman of the committee, Mrs. Tabawa Atiku, disclosed that Bauchi State has not achieved the 10 per cent allocation in the last five years.

“The allocation to the sector in 2014 was 4.32%, 2015-was 3.98% which was increased to 7.05% in 2016 later suffered setback of 4.65% in 2017. In 2018, it was increased to its highest point of 7.1% and 2019 allocation dropped to 6%.

Mrs Atiku said that N7,035,575,449 allocated to agriculture in Bauchi 2019 budget did not reflect growth for women and youths.

She however disclosed that, 13 African countries have fulfilled and surpassed the 10 per cent target. Burundi, Burkina Faso, DR Congo. Ethiopia, Ghana, Guinea, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Niger, Senegal, Zambia and Zimbabwe is no longer struggling to beat the 10 per cent target.

“Unfortunately, Nigeria with a population of over 180million, of which 70 percent are reported to be farmers continues to lag behind despite record showing that the Nation’s agriculture sector contributes 40 per cent to the gross domestic product of the economy.”

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App