Poultry farmers donate 150 crates of egg to Plateau Covid-19 response

The Plateau Chapter of the Poultry Association of Nigeria (PAN) has donated 150 crates of raw eggs to Plateau government for distribution to citizens as palliative sequel to the lockdown order by the authorities.

Presenting the item on Saturday in Jos, Sunday Rogo, Vice chairman of the association in the state, said the gesture was aimed at cushioning the effects of the lockdown.

According to him, the lockdown directive has stagnated a lot of activities, hence the need to suport effort of government in alleviating the sufferings of the people.

“We are all aware of the current happenings in the world; Covid-19 has brought the world on its knees and Nigerians are not exempted.

“Government at all levels are making frantic efforts to cushion the effects and one of the ways is to make palliative available for the people, particularly during the lockdown.

“As an association, we feel we can do something in our little way to identify with the government and its aspiration to support the people have something to eat during the lockdown.

“This is why we are donating 150 crates of eggs to support whatever government will be giving out to people as palliative,” he said.

Rogo urged government to ensure that the token donated reached the desired population.

Receiving the item, Mrs Sumaye Hamza, Focal Person of Social Investment Programme (SIP) in the state, thanked the association for the gesture and assured that it would be judiciously distributed (NAN)

