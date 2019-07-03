Poultry association advises on daily consumption of egg

ADVERTISEMENT

Poultry Association of Nigeria (PAN) has advised Nigerians on daily consumption of an egg irrespective of age, describing it as containing all the basic nutrients needed in the body.

Mr Ezekiel Ibrahim, the National President of the association gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday.

Ibrahim, who frowned at the misconception about egg consumption from aged 50, described it as a complete diet.

He said that every human being needed egg from “cradle to grave’’ for healthy living.

According to him, egg is one of the products, which has 98 per cent requirements of what people need and can’t get in any other product.

“People are not aware that protein, energy, everything you require in your system, you can get it in egg.

“We have a tradition before that if you are above 50, you do not need egg because it has cholesterol and that has been proved otherwise by science.

“All animals, including humans are from egg, so egg is a complete diet; you get all the basic nutrients from it. So why will you not eat an egg at a certain stage?

“But as applicable to all things, you must not take it in excess or abuse it,” he advised. (NAN)

