Poston wins Wyndham without dropping a shot

North Carolina native J.T. Poston became the first player in 45 years to win a PGA Tour event without dropping a shot when he beat Webb Simpson by one stroke at the Wyndham Championship on Sunday.

Not since Lee Trevino at New Orleans in 1974 had a player negotiated 72 holes without a bogey en route to victory.

Poston stormed out of the pack, claiming his first tour victory in style with an eight-under-par 62 at Sedgefield Country Club.

Born less than 100 miles away in Hickory, and buoyed by enthusiastic support, Poston finished at 22-under 258.

Fellow North Carolinian Simpson (65) birdied the last for second place, while South Korean An Byeong-hun (67) bogeyed the par-four 18th for third, two shots behind.

