Postmaster-General vows to make NIPOST profitable

ADVERTISEMENT

The Postmaster-General of the Nigerian Postal Services, Dr Ismail Adebayo Adewusi, has expressed determination to make the NIPOST profitable.

Adewusi made the pledged yesterday when he led other top management staff on facility tour of NIPOST in Lagos.

He said President Muhammadu Buhari had mandated the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy to raise NIPOST to global standards in delivering quality services to its customers.

Facilities inspected included the International Mail Processing Centre, NAHCO Centre at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport Ikeja, Post Office Oshodi, General Post Office, Marina, Philately Department, NIPOST Lafiaji, and the NIPOST courier services regulatory centre, Lagos Island.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

Adewusi said it would amount to self-delusion to pretend that there were no challenges facing the service but expressed readiness to confront the challenges head-on.

He said he was in Lagos to get first-hand information on the state of the infrastructure and the operations of the agency with a view to make it economically viable.

“President Muhammadu Buhari and the Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Ali Pantami have expressed their readiness to support us in order to attain the status of a world-class service delivery company.

“This is because NIPOST has great roles to play in the realization of a digital economy. We want to be able to operate at the same wavelength with any other internationally recognized service company,” he said.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App