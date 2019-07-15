Postal, telecoms workers to down tools over allowances

ADVERTISEMENT

The Senior Staff Association of Statutory Corporations and Government Owned Companies (SSACGOC), Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) branch and National Union of Postal and Telecommunications Employees (NUPTE) said they will commence a three-day strike on Wednesday if backlog of allowances owed their members are not paid before then.

The threat was contained in a letter dated July 3, 2019, written to the Postmaster General, Barr Adebisi Adegbuyi, titled “Refusal to Pay Backlog of Welfare Allowance,” a copy of which was made available to Daily Trust in Abuja.

The President-General of SSACGOC, Comrade Mohammed Attahiru Yunusa; General Secretary of SSACGOC, Comd. Ayo Olorunfemi; NUPTE President, Comrade Buba Nehemiah and NUPTE General Secretary, Comd. Enaku, signed the letter.

The union leaders noted that several meetings between the management and the two unions over this issue have been held but without any resolution.

“It is more disheartening to note that 2019 unpaid allowances have now joined with the backlog of 2017 and 2018. Our patience on this matter has been overstretched and the staff of NIPOST can no longer bear the irreconcilable promises and counter-promises without any redemption,” the union said.

“The management should take responsibility for any industrial action that may be taken in the pursuit of this demand if the three years’ arrears are not paid as requested before the expiration of the date (ultimatum) given above,” the statement said.

