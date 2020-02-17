‘Ports’ efficiency remains crucial to current non-oil revenue’

ADVERTISEMENT

That Nigeria’s maritime sector, particularly the ports, has been constrained by policy inertia over the years such that its socio-economic potential remains largely untapped is not in doubt. In this interview with Business Editor, Tola Akinmutimi, an Investment Coach and Financial Literacy Specialist, Dr. Timi Olubiyi, speaks on how government can, through appropriate policy framework and huge investment in infrastructure, transform the ports into catalytic hubs for revenue generation and industrial growth.

How would you describe the maritime sector’s role in national economic development?

The importance of maritime sector in socio-economic and political development of nations all over the world is very crucial and well recognised. More so the maritime industry in Nigeria is undeniably important to our economic growth. Therefore, if the maritime sector is well harnessed it can be the most cardinal factor for growth and economic development.

From the records, Nigeria is a major international trading nation in Africa; importing and exporting in large quantities. However, it is vital to note that the poor transport, particularly maritime infrastructure in Nigeria, is a huge challenge to economic benefits and to port users, especially Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) which engage in importing and exporting.

Most importantly, the deterrent to the performance of the maritime sector is the state of ports infrastructure and roads in Nigeria. It’s a big problem which is currently having tremendous negative impact on the operational performance and efficiency of the ports.

Furthermore, government and port users, especially small business owners, continue to lose revenue to these ports’ inefficiencies. If port operations are efficient, it will reflect in the revenue generated at the ports, which would be contributory to the economic growth and improved well-being of the populace. We need substantial improvement and infrastructure to leverage on the benefits and gains of the maritime sector.

Over the years, the opportunities in the sector have not been fully explored by successive governments to turn our seaports to revenue-spinning hubs. What do you think is responsible for this?

According to data from the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), the Apapa port in Lagos State attracts the highest freight traffic in Nigeria, and because of this, Lagos ports are the busiest in Nigeria. The Apapa and Tin Can ports account for 70 per cent of Nigeria’s imports, according to data. However, the ports are plagued with many challenges such as congestion, lack of effective automation, high container dwell time, high turnaround time of vessels and haulage trucks, inadequacy of port facilities and equipment such as berths, cranes and scanners, etc. These issues have tremendous negative impact on the operational performance of the ports and on businesses. The inefficiencies at the ports have brought about negative impact on the ports’ users and the environment such as huge adverse implication to tax revenue, job creation and real economic activities. Nigerian businesses are also experiencing an increase in the prices of raw materials due to these aforementioned, and most essentially in transportation cost.

Furthermore, port users, especially small business owners, lose revenue to this persistent anomaly. If port operations are efficient, they will reflect in the revenue generated at the ports, which would be contributory to economic boost, job creation and improved well-being of the populace.

The Apapa and Tin Can ports have generated a lot of controversies in recent months. How do you think the current gridlock problem of the ports can be mitigated to aid Nigeria’s economic growth?

The Apapa gridlock problem has been persistent for several years without improvement or lasting solution from government. However, the situation can partly be addressed by provision and availability of efficient maritime transport infrastructure such as the development of Vehicle Transit Parks (VTPs) as part of the ports reform initiative. VTPs can decongest the traffic situation at the Apapa ports and access roads.

VTP which is also referred to as Rest Stops or Truck Transit Parks (TTPs) is a state-of-the-art modern transport infrastructure located off the major highway designed to provide temporary rest location to drivers, truckers, travellers and other road users in major high-volume traffic corridors across a country. It is primarily intended for short-term breaks and also long-term parking services where drivers, especially truckers can get fuel, food, restroom, shower and basic supplies like oil and spare parts, as well as servicing and repair of haulage vehicles, among others. VTP can improve the safety and security of drivers, truckers’, cargoes, travellers and the entire transport value chain if considered. The port operations can be enhanced through the availability of quality, cost-effective and efficient VTPs. A TTP will typically have the following: gas station, warehouse, hotels and motels, restaurants, mechanic workshops, fire station, police post, health clinics, Weight Bridge, worship centres, banks and cash points, ample parking lot, malls, recreation facilities, laundry, washrooms, etc.

An area industry experts have seen as desirable to making our ports optimally productive is by investing in VTPs, what is your take on this?

The availability of transportation infrastructure such as VTPs around Nigeria will facilitate trade and improve supply chain within and outside the country, especially as it concerns import and export of goods. The VTP facility can stimulate the creation of major market hubs in their host states in Nigeria, which could further boost intra-state and inter-state trade potentials.

The Nigerian Shippers Council (NSC) under the Ministry of Transportation is currently promoting the development of TTPs and modern transport support infrastructure across the country. The VTP can support current infrastructure and alleviate the Apapa gridlock and congestion at the port’s access roads and its environs. It can also influence the business environment in Apapa Wharf and Nigeria as a whole if adequately established. It would equally relieve the ports of the following: leakages of income, pilferage, high cost of services and transportation, accidents and hazards, possible extortions, indiscriminate parking on road shoulders, etc.

It is important to state that infrastructure improves life and empowers people. Therefore, VTPs will promote the ease of doing business policy of the Federal Government, create employment opportunities, provide wealth, increase efficiency at the ports and also offer good business prospects if considered. It will also boost local and international trade for importers and exporters in Nigeria. When the VTP is in place, coupled with technological innovations, electronic control (e-control) and effective automated tracking systems, no trucker will have a reason to park indiscriminately on the road shoulders. In the case of the Apapa ports, such VTP facility can be situated outside the corridors of Lagos State. However, with the adoption of effective technology-driven techniques, that will enable call-up system of trucks and truckers. This will enable seamless clearance to Apapa Wharf ports without indiscriminate parking at the port access roads.

Therefore, port regulators and administrators can achieve a lot with the VTPs and Information Communication Technology (ICT).

In some climes, maritime sector development is driven largely through Public-Private-Partnership (PPP). How do you think Nigeria can, through agencies like NSC, NPA and NIMASA use this arrangement to improve the contribution of the sector to the nation’s GDP?

The maritime industry regulation and administration in Nigeria is mostly dominated by the agencies you mentioned and the Ministry of Transportation, Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment. However, NSC is the government agency at the forefront of facilitating the development of the TTPs through a PPP arrangement in Nigeria in line with international standards and best practices. The idea is to encourage private sector participation in the improve service delivery and ports efficiency.

Investment in maritime transport infrastructure is an avenue private sector and business owners, especially SMEs, can explore to make good investment returns. A standard VTP can provide various services mentioned above. These are the areas investment can be considered through PPP. That implies that the government will provide enabling environment and land, while private entities and business owners will provide funding, technical know-how and also operate the facilities. The administration and operation of the VTP will be done by investors, and it is usually fully profit-oriented. The construction, the operation, and the provision of various services in the VTPs are areas investors can look at.

