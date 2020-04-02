Portland paints announces changes in board

ADVERTISEMENT

The Board of Directors, Portland Paints and Products Nigeria Plc, has announced some changes with the appointments of Mrs Bolarin Okunowo as Managing Director and Dr Zitus Ezinwa as Non-Executive Director.

The appointments took effect from March 21 this year.

Mrs Okunowo, who has served as a non-executive director of the company, is a long-time finance and investment specialist who has over 15 years’ experience in several roles such as debt advisory, debt finance, corporate finance, principal investments and financial management.

She joined UAC Nigeria Plc (UACN) in October 2018, where she served as the company’s investment executive responsible for its industrial businesses (paints, logistics and real estate).

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

While at Stanbic IBTC Capital‘s as Head, Energy & Infrastructure Finance, she handled the oil and gas, power and infrastructure debt finance portfolios, among many other responsibilities.

Okunowo worked at Asset & Resource Management Company (ARM) with an investment banking team, where she pioneered work on the company’s Hospitality & Retail Fund.

Okunowo is a Chartered Accountant. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Commerce from the University of Birmingham, UK and a master’s degree in Information Systems from the prestigious London School of Economics.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App