Port Harcourt High Court restrains Giadom as Ag APC chairman

A Port Harcourt High Court presided over by Justice Florence Fiberesima has granted an order declaring that Victor Giadom is not a member of the APC National Working Committee .

The court also yesterday held that Victor Giadom is not a Deputy National Secretary , Acting Chairman or National Chairman of the APC because he resigned to contest the 2019 governorship election as the deputy governorship candidate.

The court in a suit No.PHC/360/2020 filed by F.C Nwafor also granted an order of perpetual injunction restraining the APC from recongnising or regarding Victor Giadom as a member of the National Working Committee or as deputy national secretary, acting chairman or national chairman of the APC.

The court also granted an order restraining Giadom from issuing, signing or endorsing any document or correspondence to INEC or any other body or institution in the capacity of the national chairman or acting national chairman of the party.

The application for the restraining order was filed by F.C. Nwafor on behalf of Dele Moses and Azunda Nwori, a member of the APC loyal to Senator Magnus Abe.

Nwafor had sought the court order to restrain Giadom, having resigned his position as a member of the national working committee of the party to contest the 2019 election as deputy governor on the platform of the APC.

The case which has the APC, Adams Oshiomole, Victor Giadom and Igo Aguma as defendants was adjourned to July 1, 2020 for hearing on the motion on notice.

