Pope ratifies Kaigama’s appointment as Archbishop

ADVERTISEMENT

The Pope Francis has ratified the appointment of Archbishop Ignatius Ayau Kaigama as the new Catholic Archbishop of Abuja.

This followed the Pope’s acceptance of the retirement of His Eminence, John Cardinal Onaiyekan, who clocked the retirement age of 75 on January 29, 2019.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kaigma on March 11 earlier this year was announced by the Pope, who was represented by Apostolic Nuncio to Nigeria, Archbishop Antonio Guido Filipazzi, in Abuja during the opening ceremony of the first plenary meeting of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria (CBCN).

Filipazzi then named Kaigama as the Co-adjutor archbishop of Abuja and Administrator of Jos Archdiocese, where he served as its Chief Shepherd in the last 19 years.

The Chancellor of the Catholic Archdiocese Abuja, Rev. Sebastian Musa, said yesterday in a letter to the clergy, religious and lay faithful of the Archdiocese that the Pope had approved the retirement of Onaiyekan and ratification of Kaigama with immediate effect.

Daily Trust reports that Kaigama, who is currently the Apostolic Administrator of the Archdiocese of Jos and immediate past President of the CBCN, is a priest of Jukun origin from Taraba State. Born on July 31, 1958, Kaigama studied for priesthood at St. Augustine’s Major Seminary in Jos, and Rome.

In 2000, he was appointed by Pope John Paul II to succeed the late Archbishop Gabriel Ganaka as Archbishop of Jos.

The new Abuja Archbishop Kaigama was ordained on June 6, 1981 and appointed Bishop of Jalingo by Pope John Paul II, before he was later consecrated as bishop on April 23, 1995.

Related

Dear Readers,

Kindly take one minute (1) of your time to fill out this short question.

This questionnaire is designed to sample readers' opinions regarding what the feel about Daily Trust newspaper advertisement; it is not intended to used for any purpose other than to improve the quality of our newspapers. Any information provided will therefore be treated as confidential.

Download Daily Trust News App