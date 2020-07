ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigerian Communications Commission, on Tuesday, said it received 26,169 complaints bordering on telecom quality of service within 15 months, but 25,575 of them were resolved.

A statement from NCC’s Director of Public Affairs, Ikechukwu Adinde, said the complaints were received between January 2019 and April 2020, and had been successfully resolved.

Adinde said the complaints were received through all the commission’s official channels of communication.

