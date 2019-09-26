Poor leadership responsible for Nigeria’s underdevelopment-NUC boss

ADVERTISEMENT

The Executive Secretary, National Universities Commission, Prof. Abubakar Rasheed, yesterday identified poor leadership and corruption as major causes of Nigeria’s underdevelopment.

He said this on Wednesday at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Abuja, during the 2019 Public Service Lecture and Creativity, Innovative Writers Book Exhibition, as part activities marking the 2019 Nigeria Civil Service Week Celebration.

According to him, the nation’s leadership gaps are responsible for the poor socio-economic conditions of Nigerian society which is responsible for the increasing urge of Nigerians to want to migrate to foreign countries.

He said previous intervention programmes by various governments were usuccessful due to corruption, mismanagement and poor governance.

Acting Head of the Civil Service of the Federation Dr Folashade Yemi-Esan urged public servants to avail themselves to the opportunities that the service would provide so as to deepen and expand their knowledge as well as improve their capacities.

