Poor audits causing governance problem — Buhari

ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari says underperformance by auditors or ineffective audits contribute largely to governance problem, imploring auditors not to be part of the problem, but the arrow to the solution.

Buhari, while declaring open the second edition of the Conference of Auditors-General in Nigeria yesterday, urged auditors to embrace good governance, accountability and transparency.

“Through your audit findings and recommendations, corrupt practices would be discovered early and loopholes blocked before they are exploited.

“Furthermore, you’ve the full range of audit tools at your disposal including financial compliance, performance and Information Technology audits.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

‘‘There is literally no aspect of government performance or expenditure you cannot examine. What may be missing is the will to properly deploy the powers that you have.”

ADVERTISEMENT SURULERE MAN REVEALS NEW HERBAL SOLUTION THAT REVERSES WEAK ERECTION AND HELPS LAST UPTO 48 MINUTES IN BED WITH NO SIDE EFFECTS

Buhari said the 2016 and 2017 annual reports of the Auditor-General of the Federation reflected the reality of corruption, mismanagement and misappropriation facing the nation.

He urged the Auditor-General of the Federation to keep all ministries, departments and agencies on their toes through timely and high-quality audits by external auditors.

He asked: “Has any annual financial statement produced by any of the states received anything other than a clean audit opinion as far back as you can remember?

“You’ll admit this is strange in view of the significant cases of misappropriation uncovered, the huge balances recovered and the sentences being served by convicted officials including past state governors.

“One can either assume the audits are not thoroughly done, the auditors have been compromised, or the auditors are constrained in some way or other.”

Related

Download Daily Trust News App