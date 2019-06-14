Ponzi scheme: Court orders EFCC to release Dalori

ADVERTISEMENT

A Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to immediately release the owner of Galaxy Transport and Construction Services Ltd, Engr Babagana Abba Dalori who was detained over alleged fraud.

Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu also restrained the EFCC from taking any step which would be inimical to the guaranteed fundamental rights of Dalori as provided under sections 35 and 41 of the 1999 Constitution.

Justice Ojukwu ruled alternatively that the EFCC should arraign Dalori in any court of competent jurisdiction over the alleged offences.

“It is hereby ordered as follows that the respondent is hereby ordered to release the applicant forthwith or grant him Administrative Bail where there is prima facie evidence that the applicant has committed an offence pending the outcome of investigation,” she said.

Dalori was arrested on March 29 over allegations of collecting the sum of N7 billion from 20, 700 investors in the transport company.

The affidavit for the businessman was deposed by a Nigerian citizen, Fatima Mustapha Kachalla.

