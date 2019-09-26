Polytechnics grapple with crumbling facilities – Union

ADVERTISEMENT

Government spending on public polytechnics across the country has fallen leaving the institutions with decaying and crumbling facilities, the president, Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Polytechnics (SSANIP), Sunday M. Sabo, has said.

Mr Sabo, who made the remark at the 2019 National Delegates Conference, on Tuesday in Abuja, said in almost all the polytechnics, academic activities are done in run-down buildings while learning and teaching facilities are inadequate and old-fashioned.

He called on the authorities to pay more attention to polytechnics and technical education and implement the report of the 2013 Presidential Committee on NEEDS Assessment to public polytechnics.

Mr Sabo also called for the abrogation of the HND-degree inequality in the public service.

He said the conference would ‘critically’ take stock of the affairs of SSANIP and set agenda and challenges for the association for the next four years among others.

He said the union strived to find practical solutions to the myriad of problems confronting its members, including domestication of 65 years retirement age, release of scheme of service for polytechnics and pursuing the review of the TETFFUND law to include non-teaching staff.

