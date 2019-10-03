Poly workers to get improved service conditions

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) has negotiated better working conditions for polytechnic employees, the Executive Secretary, Dr. Masa’udu Adamu Kazaure, has said.

Dr. Kazaure, who was represented by a director, Hajiya Bilkisu Daku, made the statement at the 5th National Delegates Conference of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Polytechnics (SSANIP) in Abuja. He said the long awaited revised schemes and conditions of service would come into force after the ‘grey areas’ were clarified.

“The Office of the Head of Service of the Federation at a meeting had itemized areas that needed to be looked into and the board has concluded all the necessary amendments.

“One feature of the revised schemes of service was filling the vacuum of CONTENDISS 15 in the registry and bursary staff,” the executive secretary said.

He said retirement age has been put at 65 years by the Polytechnic Amendment Act 2019 that was signed into law by Mr President and advised proprietors to “as a matter of urgency, domesticate this provision for industrial peace and harmony.”

He said board had made effort to enhance the relationship between polytechnic managements and unions by curtailing cases of victimization of union members as well as intervened to ensure that proprietors do not owe salaries and allowances.

“A mechanism has been put in place to ensure that institutions owing salaries and allowances are not visited for accreditation and other quality assurance activities,” the NBTE executive secretary said.

