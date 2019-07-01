Poly student, five others die in Bauchi accidents

ADVERTISEMENT

Six persons have died in two separate car accidents ‎in Bauchi state‎, Daily Trust learnt. Five persons were said to have died following a ghastly motor accident along Bauchi-Jos highway while a student of the Federal Polytechnic, Bauchi was also knocked down in another accident. ADVERTISEMENT The spokesperson of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Bauchi Command, Rilwan Suleiman, confirmed the death of the five persons in an accident which occurred 30 kilometres from Bauchi metropolis on Bauchi-Jos road.

He said the accident involved a Trailer and a Peugeot 406 that had a head on collision.According to him, eight persons were involved in the accident, stressing that five persons died while the other three sustained varying degrees of injuries. Suleiman disclosed that the driver of the 406 veered off his lane onto the other lane to face the Trailer which resulted into a head-on collision.

“And as a result, all the occupants of the 406, 2 female adults and 3 male adults, sustained severe injuries. Our men immediately rushed to the scene after receiving the information and rushed them to the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital, Bauchi for medical attention. Unfortunately, they were confirmed dead on arrival by a Medical Doctor,” he said.

Similarly, the Fedpoly Bauchi student was reportedly knocked down by a vehicle on Friday night close to the second gate of the institution.

‎The deceased, Henry Ishaya, a National Diploma 2 student of the Electrical Electronics Department was reportedly ‎knocked down by the reckless driver at about 8:00 pm while returning home from his evening lectures. It was learnt that the incident led to a peaceful protest by students of the institution who barricaded the main road the following day. Public Relations Officer of the Polytechnic, Mohammed Rabiu Wada, confirmed the incident saying that‎: “One of our students who was returning home from his lectures on a motorcycle was knocked down by a driver. Efforts were made to save his life but he couldn’t make it. “We rushed him to the Medical Center of the Polytechnic and from there, he was transferred to the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital, Bauchi, where a doctor confirmed him dead. “The next day (Saturday), some students of the institution came out to express their grievances over the recklessness of motorists on the road around the institution,”he said.

