Poll: Magu wins gaffe of the month over Coronavirus claim

A recent poll has suggested that the claim by the acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu that Cornoavirus was caused by corruption, has won the gaffe of the month.

This is in comparison to the viral gaffe from a minister in South Africa, Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams, who denied visiting Switzerland, claiming she went to Geneva.

According to the poll by Daily Trust, 63% of the respondent on Twitter voted Magu as the gaffe of the month while 37% voted Ndabeni-Abrahams.

Also on Facebook, some 57% voted Magu while 43% voted Ndabeni-Abrahams.

The poll had a total of 1369 respondents on Facebook while 2086 respondents on Twitter.

“The Geneva verses Switzerland is pardonable. But that corruption is the cause of Corona virus! This is the lowest,” Joseph Nedu @ablezephy, tweeted.

“That of the SA minister might be a slip of tongue because we often utter words that we don’t mean but as for magu he said what he said with full intention going context of his statement. He was painting ugly picture on corruption and he ended up saying what he said. What he said has no proof” Ann Martins, a Facebook respondent explained.

Ndabeni-Abrahams was trolled on social media after her statement revealed she did not know that Geneva is a major city in Switzerland.

After her appointment into the cabinet in 2018, local media reports alleged that she used public funds to take her husband to Switzerland, to celebrate her wedding anniversary, while on an official visit.

“I’ve never been to Switzerland. My husband has never been to Switzerland. We went to Geneva and New York…” … pic.twitter.com/Jno5IcfAxy — Khaya Sithole (@CoruscaKhaya) February 19, 2020

Magu on the other hand had blamed Coronavirus on corruption while speaking in Kaduna, at the Passing Out Parade of Detective Inspector Course Five of the EFCC.

“EFCC has zero tolerance for corruption as our mandate is to kill corruption as corruption is worse than all the diseases we have now and I strongly believe coronavirus is caused by corruption.

“Corruption is a huge burden to our nation it has spread to insecurity, poverty, unemployment, falling standard of education, weak access to affordable health care, falling infrastructure and so many others.”Magu said

Kindly tell us what you feel about the two ‘claims’ in the comment section below.

