Politicians urged to end blame game

Politicians in the country have been enjoined to end the continuing blame-game in the polity and concentrate on developing the country.

A seasoned politician, Alhaji Isyaku Ibrahim, disclosed this on Sunday while speaking with our reporter in Lafia.

He said: “I am requesting all of us in Nigeria especially those in power to make sure we have peace and stability in our country. The most important thing now is not about blaming ourselves, but finding a path to growth and development, which is peace and stability.”

According to him, Nigeria is in her most critical situation in terms of security, noting that the country has to make sure that democracy is sustained in a secured manner devoid of crimes like kidnapping and banditry.

He said Nigerians have moral responsibility to create an enabling environment, which is the root of even growth.

Alhaji Ibrahim, who was a first republic politician and Treasurer of the defunct National Party of Nigeria (NPN), said the people are fed up with the increasing blame-game between the policy makers in different political parties who spend so much time blaming and counter-blaming each other instead of focusing on the challenges of engaging about fifty million unemployed youth.

According to him, nobody from different parts of the world will respect and come to a country where there are kidnappers and bandits.

He however called on President Muhammadu Buhari to encourage his ministers to work towards developing the country with greater zeal, as Nigeria has a great asset of about 50 million youths who would make the country proud when given a level playing ground.

