Politicians may use fake currency to induce voters – EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has warned voters to be wary of fake currency, which it said could be used by politicians in vote buying in today’s rerun elections.

Addressing a press conference, the zonal head of the agency, Abdullahi Lawal, said they uncovered fake currency in circulation in the state.

He warned that any politician found in possession of the counterfeit money would be arrested and prosecuted.

He also advised voters not to accept any financial inducement during the election.

In another development, the Sokoto State police command said it had made effective deployment of security operatives to cater for all activities before, during and after the rerun election.

A statement signed by the spokesman of the command, Muhammad Sadiq Abubakar, said there would be restriction of vehicular movement in the affected local government areas from midnight to 18:00 hours on the election day, except those on essential services, such as election officials and security agents with valid identification, as well as those on emergency services, such as ambulances and fire fighting trucks.

