Politicians instigating public against Fulani — Miyetti Allah

The Fulani socio-cultural association, Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, has alleged that some politicians are instigating the public against Fulani to cause confusion and disaffection.

The president of the association, Alhaji Bello Abdullahi Bodejo, stated this in Bauchi at the weekend.

“Unlike before that these feuds happened and resolved immediately, politicians now use it as ways of causing disaffection between Fulani race and other tribes,” he said.

He said the social media was also being used to portray Fulani as kidnappers and armed robbers in videos and pictures.

“You will see someone taking pictures from accident scenes and before you know, post them on social media, claiming Fulani herdsmen are responsible for the killings, it’s unfortunate,’’ he added.

He insisted that Fulani herders did not bear arms, but only carry traditional sticks and other things they were known for.

He also accused government of being insensitive to the plights of herdsmen across the country.

