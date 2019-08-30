‘Politicians’ actions encouraging violence’

ADVERTISEMENT

Ijaw elders have warned politicians in Bayelsa State against promoting violence through their actions in the processes leading to the November 16, 2019 governorship election in the state.

They said most politicians behave in a way that could ignite crisis in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Ijaw Elders Forum, Ijaw Women Connect, Ijaw Professional Association, Ijaw National Council and others made the statement at a joint press briefing in Yenagoa.

Chairman, Ijaw Professional Association, General Alaowei Toun (rtd), who spoke on behalf of others, urged the stakeholders and leaders of major political parties in the state to allow the people vote for candidates of their choice, because that is the only way the state can experience peace and togetherness.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App