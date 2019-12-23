Political parties back Malami on probe of 22 ex-governors

ADVERTISEMENT

The Conference of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP) has urged the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami to put all relevant anti-graft institutions in motion to ensure that all aspirants ahead of 2023 general elections, particularly those who wants to take over from President Muhammadu Buhari, are thoroughly investigated for corruption.

The conference said this will further deepen the war on corruption in the country.

The CNPP Secretary General, Chief Willy Ezugwu, on Monday in a statement also welcome the hint by the Attorney-General that no fewer than 22 former governors are either on trial or facing investigations over corruption allegations.

He said that the only way President Buhari administration can consolidate on the new face of war against corruption is by standing up against corrupt politicians who would want to take over as president or governors in 2023.

He said, “The Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami and President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, will be living an indelible footprint behind by ensuring that those with questionable sources of income do not make it to the seat of power in 2023.

“Like the AGF rightly pointed out, sustainable long growth which would ultimately lead to national development will be a mirage if corrupt men and women are not stopped from ascending to public offices.

“We urge the federal government to invest more of corruption prevention strategies and collaborations, which is cheaper that corruption fighting to sustain the gains so far on the anti-graft initiatives of the government,” Ezugwu said.

He said the assurances given by Malami that the government’s fight against corruption ‘is total, comprehensive and dispassionate, devoid of any political or ethnic sentiments or inclination’, has rekindled their hope that the country might get it right after all.

“We hope that the government will not by any means dim this renewed hope by its actions or inaction in the coming months through a deportment that could be perceived as a lopsided war corruption,” Malami said.

