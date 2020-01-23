Political opponents exhuming ‘dead’ case against me – Ogun Governor’s Aide

ADVERTISEMENT

The Special Adviser on Political Matters to Ogun State Governor, Adebiyi Adeleye has raised the alarm that some political opponents were trying to exhume a “dead” case against him.

He said they are trying to present it as pending case before the court.

The former member of the State House of Assembly spoke when he debunked allegations of certificate forgery levelled against him.

His position is coming amid raging controversy over alleged certificate forgery involving some aides of Governor Dapo Abiodun.

An online news platform had reported that Adebiyi was appointed as Special Adviser despite being sued at the Federal High Court, Abeokuta for alleged perjury and presenting forged school certificates to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) ahead of the 2015 general election.

Addressing newsmen in Abeokuta, the former lawmaker said media reports suggesting that he forged academic credentials were mischievous.

Adebiyi explained that he had already been vindicated by the court which ruled on a suit filed in 2016 by Wasiu Gbadebo and Onamuyiwa Olumuyiwa (for themselves and on behalf of ) concerned members of Remo North State Constituency.

Adebiyi, who claimed that police investigation had earlier absolved him of any wrongdoing, said the Federal High Court, Abeokuta dismissed the forgery suit in 2017.

“I wonder why this is coming up now. After serving as local government chairman and there was no issue; serving as an Assembly man. If as chairman you took me to court and as Assembly man you took me to court, I won; how many jeopardy?

“I have heard of double jeopardy; I’ve not heard of triple jeopardy. You took me to police, the police vindicated me. You took me to court the first time, the court vindicated me,” he said.

A copy of the court ruling made available to reporters showed that Justice Adamu Turaki Mohammed, had in his ruling in suit number FHC/AB/CS/3/2017 dismissed the case against Adeleye on May 26, 2017.

