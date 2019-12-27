Polio intervention: Kano plans for facilities’ sustenance

ADVERTISEMENT

Stakeholders in Polio and Routine Immunization in Kano state have promised to sustain the facilities used during the poliomyelitis eradication routine immunization campaign with a view to making future exercises smooth and effective.

The stakeholders made the disclosure during a stakeholders’ round table meeting on post –polio and routine immunization interventions exit plan in Kano organized by the state ministry of health in collaboration with development Research and Projects Centre (dRPC).

Speaking at the meeting, Kano State’s Commissioner of Health, Dr Aminu Ibrahim Tsanyawa, attributed the success recorded in the eradication of polio in the state to effective and financial and human resources intervention by the local and international developing partners.

He added that Kano state and Nigeria would soon be declared polio free.

He said that with various structures and facilities put in place, there is strong need for the state to plan ahead of the exit of the intervention with a view to finding ways of redirecting the facilities to be of beneficial to Kano people.

Earlier, representative of the dRPC, Alhaji Ubale Ibrahim Rano, said the round table meeting is expected to proper solutions on how to manage and sustain the valuables attached to the fight against poliomyelitis after the intervention exit.

