Polio: FCT minister urges vigilance

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Mohammed Bello, says while it is heart-warming to note that in just a few months, Nigeria will be declared polio-free if no new cases of infection are registered, there can be no room for complacency.

The minister said: “Nothing should be taken for granted and vigilance should be our watchword”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bello was speaking inAbuja yesterday at the commencement of the Polio Week organised by Cedarcrest Polio Centre, Abuja. He said as so far, five out of the six area councils of the FCT had achieved 90 percent coverage; and for over six years, no new case of the disease had been recorded in the territory.

Related

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App