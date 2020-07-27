Policy on certificates’ mailing to customers irreversible – CAC

ADVERTISEMENT

The Registrar General of the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), Garba Abubakar, has revealed that the new mailing policy introduced by the Commission for dispatching certificates of incorporated businesses is a permanent policy.

The CAC boss said that all activities of the Commission would be conducted online as at December 31, 2020, from name search, to other registration processes and up to certificate generation by customers.

Abubakar told journalists at the weekend that though the new mailing system was introduced to check the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, the policy would remain in place for good as obtained in other parts of the world where business incorporations are done without physical contacts with customers.

The CAC boss said Nigeria was among the few countries where physical presence was needed to register corporate entities, adding that “the era of receiving customers in CAC is gone” as from August 10 in Abuja and August 31 in Lagos.

He hinted that last Friday, 400 certificates were dispatched under the new mailing system using different courier service providers.

