Policemen arrested for extortion in Anambra

The police in Anambra State have arrested some policemen for allegedly extorting members of the public.

The suspected police officers had allegedly extorted the sum of N60,000 from one Mrs. Love Mbachu and two others in Ogidi, in the state.

The command’s spokesman, SP Haruna Mohammed, in a statement on Tuesday said the suspects were arrested on the order of the Commissioner for Police in the state, John Bassey Abang.

He said the commissioner directed the ACP in charge of X-Squad to recover the said money within 12-hours, investigate and ensure that justice is done in the matter.

“The policemen involved in the act have been arrested, defaulted and the money also recovered and handed over to the victims,” he said.

He said the CP had warned that any officer of the command caught in any manner of extortion would not be spared.

He said the commissioner also advised the public to desist from offering money to policemen no matter the pressure.

He said the cases are under investigation after which the defaulters would be tried in orderly room.

