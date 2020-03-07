Policeman kills wife in farm

ADVERTISEMENT

A police Inspector serving at Kaima Division in Bayelsa State, Tuddy Warebayigha, yesterday killed his wife, Chairing Tuddy, after a misunderstanding.

The man was reported to have trailed his wife to a farm at Sampou Community in Kolokuma/Opokuma Local Government Area and shot her. She was rushed to a hospital where she was confirmed dead.

The police spokesman in the state, SP Asinim Butswat, said the Inspector had been detained at the state Criminal Investigation Department.

“The victim was immediately rushed to the hospital, where she was confirmed dead. The suspect was arrested and detained at the State Criminal Investigation Department for further investigation. He has been defaulted and if found culpable, will be dismissed and charge to court,” he said.

