Policeman kills driver, injure 2 passengers in Bayelsa

A policeman with the Bayelsa State Police Command has allegedly killed a bus driver and injured two passengers, including a man suspected to be a corps member in Yenagoa, the state capital.

Spokesman of the police in the state, SP Asinim Butswat, said the policeman, whose name he did not supply, had been identified, arrested and taken to the Criminal Investigation Department of the force.

He said the command will get the full report of the incident and the suspect would be made to face the law accordingly.

It was gathered that the policeman guarding a new generation bank at Ekeki axis of Yenagoa opened fire on a commercial bus belonging to Peace Mass Transit after an argument because the driver packed beside the bank for a passenger to alight.

The cop was said to have boarded a commercial tricycle and escaped the scene shortly after shooting the people to avoid mob action.

A witness told our correspondent that the policeman fired bullets at a close range which pierced through the driver’s head and hit the two other passengers including a corps member.

One of the staff of the company, who witnessed the incident but asked not to be named, said “the bus came from Onitsha in Anambra State without problems only for this ugly incident to happen.”

It was gathered that some youths around the area destroyed some parts of the bank while protesting against the action of the policeman.

