  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Policeman kills colleague, commits suicide in Abuja
ADVERTISEMENT

Policeman kills colleague, commits suicide in Abuja

By Taiwo Adeniyi Published Date
Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background

A police inspector attached to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command yesterday shot a corporal and injured a deputy superintendent.

The inspector, who was yet to be identified, committed suicide after he shot dead his counterpart in Dutsen Alhaji area of Bwari Area Council.

ADVERTISEMENT

The FCT Commissioner of Police, Bala Ciroma said the incident happened at about 4:30am in the area.

The CP in a statement signed by the command’s deputy spokesperson, ASP Yusuf Mariam said a preliminary investigation revealed that the deceased inspector fired a shot at the corporal leading to his death and injuring a Deputy Superintendent of Police before he committed suicide.

The CP while commiserating with the family members of the deceased had ordered a discreet investigation into the incident and put measures in place to forestall the reoccurrence of such incident.

He urged residents to remain calm while he reiterated its commitment to provide adequate security during the Christmas/New year Celebrations.

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.