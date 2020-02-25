Policeman, 5 others arrested over kidnapping in C’River

ADVERTISEMENT

A serving police officer alleged to be behind many of the kidnappings in Calabar and five other gang members have been arrested by soldiers of the Operation Skolombo.

A source with the Operation Skolombo, who does not want to be named, told our reporter that the soldiers arrested the policeman and the suspects early Monday morning upon intelligence reports.

The source disclosed said the policeman, who is reported to own landed properties in Calabar was being detained at the Eburutu army barrack in the outskirts of Calabar and that he would be paraded as soon as investigation is concluded.

He confirmed that the soldiers were also able to secure the release of Mr Maurice Archibong, the accountant of the state owned Nigerian Chronicle newspaper, who was kidnapped about a week ago.

It was gathered that another kidnapped victim, Chief Desmond Oko, a businessman, was also released.

However, police spokesperson in the state, Irene Igbo, said she did not have any information about the arrest of the policeman.

