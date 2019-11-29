Police yet to determine why serving cop killed self – PPRO

The Imo State Police Command has said that it is yet to establish why a serving policeman killed himself.
The policeman identified as Paul Joseph, attached to a branch of Access Bank at Ahiara junction, Ahiazu, Mbaise Local Government Area of Imo State, was reported to have committed suicide on Wednesday over alleged delayed promotion.
Joseph, who hailed from Taraba State, was said to be overdue for promotion to the rank of Inspector but had yet to be promoted by the Police Service Commission
Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Orlando Ikeokwu, told our correspondent that it was not true that the deceased took his because he had not been promoted.
Ikeokwu said, “It is not true that he killed himself because he has not been promoted. We are yet to establish the motive for the action. There are many assumptions, but we don’t want to be distracted by insinuations.
“The onus is to find out what why he decided to take his own life.”
Ikeokwu however said that the Commissioner of Police, Rabiu Ladodo, has ordered full investigations.