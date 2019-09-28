Breaking News
Police: We have handed over Kaduna Islamiyya children to state governmentPresidency condemns Kaduna school rights abuses
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Police: We have handed over Kaduna Islamiyya children to state government
ADVERTISEMENT

Police: We have handed over Kaduna Islamiyya children to state government

By Mohammed Ibrahim Yaba, Kaduna Published Date
Police logo

Kaduna State Police Command said it has handed over the over 300 children of Kaduna Islami‎yya School to the State Government for reunion with their family.

The police also said the children were handed over to the state government on Friday.‎

ADVERTISEMENT

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Yakubu Sabo, told Daily Trust that the children will be reunited with their parents through the ministry for Human Services and Social Development.

Effort to confirm the Police’s claim from the Commissioner, Ministry for Human Services and Social Development, Hafsat Baba, proved abortive as she didn’t not pick her calls nor did she reply to a ‎text message sent to her number as at the time of filing this report.

OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time.

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.