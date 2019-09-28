Police: We have handed over Kaduna Islamiyya children to state government

ADVERTISEMENT

Kaduna State Police Command said it has handed over the over 300 children of Kaduna Islami‎yya School to the State Government for reunion with their family.

The police also said the children were handed over to the state government on Friday.‎

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Yakubu Sabo, told Daily Trust that the children will be reunited with their parents through the ministry for Human Services and Social Development.

Effort to confirm the Police’s claim from the Commissioner, Ministry for Human Services and Social Development, Hafsat Baba, proved abortive as she didn’t not pick her calls nor did she reply to a ‎text message sent to her number as at the time of filing this report.

