Police warn against impending attack on Bauchi governorship tribunal

Bauchi state Police Command has warned political party supporters against act that will disrupt the Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal that resumes tomorrow for adoption of the final written addresses.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Habu Ahmadu Sani, gave the warning while speaking with journalists in Bauchi on Tuesday following accusations and counter-accusations by the leading political parties in the petition alleging moves to disrupt the tribunal preceding and peace in the state.

CP Sani declared that, “it is good that there are accusation and counter-accusation; this will enable the police to effectively perform its constitutional duties of providing security to all irrespective of status, political affiliation and or position.”

The police boss warned miscreants and other hoodlums who do not have anything doing to steer clear of the tribunal premises because, “we will not hesitate to deal with anyone caught trying to cause trouble or breach of peace in the state”.

“We will deploy our men to all strategic locations within the metropolis, we will give adequate cover to all the tribunal officials particularly the Judges to and from the court so that they will be able to discharge their duties without any fear or intimidation,” CP Sani added.

Daily Trust gathered that supporters of both the ruling party in the state Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) which is the respondent and All Progressives Congress (APC) which is the petitioner have been trading accusations against each other on alleged plans to disrupt the tribunal and breach of peace during the tribunal’s resumption tomorrow.

Similarly, the state governor, Bala Mohammed, in his Independence Day broadcast has warned that his administration will not tolerate any form of violence and criminality in the state.

The governor, who was represented by his Deputy, Alhaji Baba Tela, said the government is aware of security challenges in the state particularly the metropolis.

He added: “Let me draw the attention of the general public that this administration with the relevant security agencies are adequately prepared and well disposed to maintain peace, law and order.”

“We will certainly deal with any attempt to disrupt our peaceful disposition by disgruntled politicians or any other persons,” the governor said.

He assured that the state government is working with conventional and non-conventional security outfits to continue to maintain peaceful coexistence in the state.

