Police uncover planned terror attacks in Ogun

Police Command in Ogun State says it has uncovered plans by members of a notorious cult group to launch a state wide campaign of terror and violence in the state.

The Command’s spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who disclosed this in a statement on Sunday, said the terror attack was planned to be launched on Tuesday.

Oyeyemi said members of the cult group intended to use the day to mark their anniversary christened 7/7, where new members would be initiated into the fold.

He added that the cult group also planned to round off the ceremony with violent confrontation with its rival in a manner that could lead to loss of lives and wanton destruction of property in parts of the Gateway State.

Oyeyemi, however warned those behind the planned cult meeting, initiation and mayhem to have a rethink or face a ruthless response from the combat ready men of the command already put in place in advance to forestall breach of peace.

The command also warned operators of hotels in the state to not to allow their facilities be used for any cult related gathering.

The police said the owner of such facility will be liable for prosecution.

