Police uncover fresh plots to destabilize peace in Zamfara

Zamfara State Police Command said it has uncovered fresh plots to destabilize the peace of the state, the command’s spokesman, SP Muhammad Shehu said on Monday.

He said intelligence report received on activities of some individuals indicates that the unidentified suspects have commenced sponsorship of dirty campaigns to project the state in bad light saying that re4cently there was an attempt to sponsor a spontaneous public demonstration in all the 14 council areas of the State, which however could not materialise except in the Shinkafi LGA.

“Investigation is currently ongoing with a view to exposing such criminal elements and will soon be dealt with according to the law of the land,” the command stated.

