Police uncover fresh plots to destabilise peace in Zamfara

Zamfara State Police Command said it has uncovered fresh plots by some individuals to destabilize the peace of the state.

The spokesman of the command SP Muhammad Shehu disclosed this on Monday.

He said the command is notifying the good people of the state on the intelligence report it got about the activities of some heartless and bloodthirsty individuals who are driving pleasure in killings in the state.

“These unpatriotic elements are not comfortable with the relative peace achieved in the state, because that has conflicted with their selfish interest and personal aggrandisement”

“Presently, such heartless people have started sponsoring some campaigns to project a very bad image of the state before the eyes of the international Community. Many instances abound in which they portrayed the state in bad light,” SP Shehu said.

He said the recent one was the attempt to sponsor a spontaneous demonstration in all the 14 LGAs of the State after distributing some amount of money for that purpose.

“In light of this, the command wishes to reiterate that no amount of blackmail will deter the Police and other security agencies from carrying out their constitutional duties of protecting the people and saving the State against the security challenges it found itself for a decade”

“Investigation is currently ongoing with a view to exposing such criminal elements and will soon be dealt with according to the law of the land,” he added.

