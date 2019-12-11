Police Trust Fund to kick off next month – Minister

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minister of Police Affairs, Alhaji Maigari Dingyadi has disclosed that Police Trust Fund will kick off in January 2020.

Dingyadi revealed this during the commissioning of Salame Divisional Police Headquarters, Gwadabawa Local Government Area of Sokoto State and the handing over of a brand new operational vehicle given out by Hon. Dr. Abdullahi Balarabe Saleme on Saturday, 9th December, 2019.

The Fund is expected to cater for the training and re-training, provision of modern policing equipment as well as infrastructural development for the police force, according to the minister.

Odutayo Oluseyi, Head of Press & Public Relations Unit of the ministry, said in a statement on Wednesday that Dingyadi told the gathering that: ”I have inaugurated a ministerial committee of experts that will midwife the formal take- off of the Police Trust Fund by January 2020.

“I have also inaugurated the Ministerial Project Co-ordination Committee (MPCC) to oversee the implementation of all approved projects and programmes in line with government policy direction”.

While commending Hon Saleme for his donations, the minister called on well-meaning Nigerians to help develop the Nigerian Police Force within their limits as part of their contribution to nation building.

In his welcome address, the Commissioner of Police, Sokoto State Command, CP Ibrahim Sani ka’oje PSC, said the new Salame Division was originally an outpost under Gwadabawa Division and was built in the year 1982 with six Police Officers headed by an ASP, but has now been upgraded to Divisional Police Headquarters by the Inspector -General of Police Mohammed A. Adamu NPM,MNI, based on the request and personal commitment of Hon. Salame, in order to ensure effective Policing system within the district.

