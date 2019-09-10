Police to work with map apps nationwide to update traffic info

  1. Home
Chinese Police will on Tuesday extend its cooperation with map apps operators’ nationwide, allowing drivers to be updated with the latest traffic information, said the Ministry of Public Security.

A senior ministry official, Liu Yupeng, said at a press conference that a number of local traffic police departments have already worked with map apps to alert drivers of roads with high incidences of accidents.

This, he said, so far had received positive feedback.

“From Sept. 20, the ministry will encourage traffic police nationwide to provide and upgrade such services.

Map apps will also be able to update drivers with emergency information about traffic jams, road construction and traffic control measures.

“The ministry also hopes map apps will highlight the locations of traffic police stations and vehicle administration offices as well as locations where drivers can process minor traffic accidents.

“Local traffic police departments will initiate the service as soon as they are ready, with complete implementation expected by the end of this year,’’ Yupeng said. (Xinhua/NAN)

