Police to match into forests used by bandits – DIG

The Nigeria Police Force has developed a vigorous strategies that would bring banditry to an end in the country, the Deputy Inspector General in charge of Operation, Abdulmajid Ali, disclosed in Sokoto.

Addressing officers and men of the Sokoto Police Command as well as leaders of Miyetti Allah at the Officers Mess on Monday, he said the police would in the next three months match into all the forests used by bandits because they have started getting equipments from the government.

“We have developed strategies. We will fight banditry to a standstill. We are matching to Isa and we will conquer the area.

“We have gallant and determined men that can curb any form of insecurity in the country if there are equipments,” he said.

The DIG however, appealed to the federal government to allow the police to lead in the fight against insurgency and banditry.

While appreciating the support they were getting from leaders and members of Miyeti Allah, he said gone were the days when police would operate alone without involving members of the communities.

“We will involve communities in policing because this is the only way to succeed in securing our communities” he said.

He appealed to the leaders and members of the pan-Fulani group to report criminals in their midst.

The DIG also said they were working towards reorganizing the Police, and urged the policemen to safeguard the image of the force.

The state chairman of Miyetti Allah, Muhammadu Magaji Gambuwa, expressed concern over the indiscriminate killing of the members by a group locally known as “Yan Sakai”.

According to him, this group were killing innocent Fulani people in the name of reprisal even though they too were not spared by the bandits.

He also cautioned the police against releasing high profile suspects on bail which he said was aggravating banditry.

